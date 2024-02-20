East and Missouri host No. 5 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-17, 0-12 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (8-17, 0-12 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers after Sean East scored 25 points in Missouri’s 79-76 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 6-8 in home games. Missouri gives up 74.5 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Volunteers are 9-3 in SEC play. Tennessee ranks seventh in the SEC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Dalton Knecht averaging 8.5.

Missouri scores 72.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 67.2 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee scores 5.9 more points per game (80.4) than Missouri allows (74.5).

The Tigers and Volunteers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is averaging 16 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Missouri.

Knecht is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.