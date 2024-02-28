Duquesne wins 75-63 over La Salle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat La Salle 75-63 on Wednesday night. Clark had eight…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III’s 22 points helped Duquesne defeat La Salle 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Clark had eight assists for the Dukes (17-11, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dusan Mahorcic scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. David Dixon had nine points.

The Explorers (14-15, 5-11) were led by Daeshon Shepherd, who recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. La Salle also got 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Khalil Brantley. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi also had 10 points.

Clark scored nine points in the first half and Duquesne went into the break trailing 34-31. Duquesne pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 40-34 with 17:27 left in the half. Clark scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

