Duquesne hosts Saint Louis following Parker’s 30-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (9-16, 2-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-10, 5-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Louis Billikens (9-16, 2-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-10, 5-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Duquesne Dukes after Sincere Parker scored 30 points in Saint Louis’ 95-85 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Dukes are 10-4 on their home court. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame leads the Dukes with 5.8 boards.

The Billikens are 2-10 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Duquesne is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Billikens face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Gibson Jimerson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Parker is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Billikens: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.