Drumgoole scores 23, Delaware knocks off N.C. A&T 62-54

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:02 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 23 points in Delaware’s 62-54 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday night.

Drumgoole was 9 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-10, 9-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Jalun Trent totaled 10 points and five rebounds. Cavan Reilly scored nine.

Camian Shell finished with 17 points to lead the Aggies (7-20, 5-9). Jalal McKie had 10 points and Jason Murphy added eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

