Drexel visits Burnham and Charleston (SC)

Drexel Dragons (15-9, 8-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-7, 8-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (15-9, 8-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-7, 8-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces the Drexel Dragons after Ben Burnham scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-58 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars are 9-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Ante Brzovic leads the Cougars with 6.3 rebounds.

The Dragons are 8-3 in CAA play. Drexel is third in the CAA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.8.

Charleston (SC) makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Drexel averages 72.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.8 Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Luke House is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 7.8 points. Justin Moore is shooting 36.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.