Drexel takes on Stony Brook following Moore’s 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (18-11, 11-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 9-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (18-11, 11-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Justin Moore scored 20 points in Drexel’s 70-60 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons have gone 11-1 at home. Drexel is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 9-7 in conference games. Stony Brook is seventh in the CAA scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Drexel makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Stony Brook scores 7.1 more points per game (72.4) than Drexel gives up (65.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 12.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Dragons. Mate Okros is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.2 points for the Seawolves. Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.