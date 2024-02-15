Doucet scores 25, Winthrop cruises past Radford 85-69

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — KJ Doucet’s 25 points helped Winthrop defeat Radford 85-69 on Thursday night. Doucet also added five…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — KJ Doucet’s 25 points helped Winthrop defeat Radford 85-69 on Thursday night.

Doucet also added five rebounds for the Eagles (16-11, 7-5 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford added 13 points and nine rebounds. Kasen Harrison scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting.

The Highlanders (13-13, 3-8) were led by DaQuan Smith with 23 points. Kenyon Giles added 15 points and Bryan Antoine scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.