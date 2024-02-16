Dominguez and the Arkansas State Red Wolves visit conference foe South Alabama

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-14, 7-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dyondre Dominguez and the Arkansas State Red Wolves take on Isiah Gaiter and the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 9-5 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.4 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Red Wolves are 7-6 in conference play. Arkansas State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 79.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 75.8 South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.2 points. Tyrell Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Caleb Fields is averaging 13 points and 5.9 assists for the Red Wolves. Julian Lual is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

