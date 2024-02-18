Dockery leads Howard against South Carolina State after 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-16, 4-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-14, 5-3 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-16, 4-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-14, 5-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Marcus Dockery scored 26 points in Howard’s 90-82 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bison are 6-3 on their home court. Howard is sixth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Howard’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bison. Dockery is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Michael Teal is shooting 36.7% and averaging 8.2 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

