Dinkins and Canisius host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11, 10-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (10-15, 5-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Tre Dinkins scored 22 points in Canisius’ 73-64 win against the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins have gone 6-3 in home games. Canisius is third in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Frank Mitchell paces the Golden Griffins with 11.3 boards.

The Purple Eagles have gone 10-5 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Canisius averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 74.9 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.8 Canisius gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 15.2 points and 3.6 assists. Mitchell is shooting 56.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

