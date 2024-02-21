Dibba leads Abilene Christian against Cal Baptist after 21-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-15, 5-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-11, 7-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-15, 5-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 63-62 win against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats are 5-5 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lancers are 7-7 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 3-6 record in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.6% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 19.2 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

