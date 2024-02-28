Denver hosts UMKC following Tainamo’s 22-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (14-15, 8-6 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (15-14, 6-8 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMKC Kangaroos (14-15, 8-6 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (15-14, 6-8 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Touko Tainamo scored 22 points in Denver’s 97-70 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 10-3 in home games. Denver leads the Summit League averaging 83.9 points and is shooting 45.9%.

The Kangaroos are 8-6 in Summit League play. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Denver averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 25.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 16.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Cameron Faas is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 9.9 points. Jamar Brown is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.