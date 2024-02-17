Dell’Orso leads Campbell against Drexel

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-10, 9-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-10, 9-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -11; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Drexel Dragons after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 31 points in Campbell’s 88-87 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons are 10-1 in home games. Drexel is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 6-7 against conference opponents. Campbell ranks sixth in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Laurynas Vaistaras averaging 3.3.

Drexel makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Campbell averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Fighting Camels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Dell’Orso is averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Vaistaras is averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.