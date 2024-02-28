Dell’Orso leads Campbell against Charleston (SC) after 34-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 7-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-7, 13-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 7-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-7, 13-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 34 points in Campbell’s 105-100 overtime victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 14.7 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.1.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-9 against CAA opponents. Campbell averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Charleston (SC) scores 80.2 points, 9.2 more per game than the 71.0 Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 23.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

