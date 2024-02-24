Deen leads Bradley against Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-9, 11-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-14, 8-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-9, 11-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Duke Deen scored 35 points in Bradley’s 86-62 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Braves have gone 11-3 in home games. Bradley has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Redbirds have gone 8-9 against MVC opponents. Illinois State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bradley averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 67.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 68.1 Bradley gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Braves. Deen is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Myles Foster is averaging 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.