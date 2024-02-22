Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dean scores 24 as…

Dean scores 24 as Florida International defeats Liberty 76-71

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Arturo Dean scored 24 points as Florida International beat Liberty 76-71 on Thursday night.

Dean added five rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 4-8 Conference USA). Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Jayden Brewer scored 10.

Kaden Metheny led the Flames (16-11, 5-7) with 21 points. Kyle Rode added 18 points and six rebounds. Colin Porter scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up