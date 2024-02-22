Dean scores 24 as Florida International defeats Liberty 76-71

MIAMI (AP) — Arturo Dean scored 24 points as Florida International beat Liberty 76-71 on Thursday night. Dean added five…

MIAMI (AP) — Arturo Dean scored 24 points as Florida International beat Liberty 76-71 on Thursday night.

Dean added five rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 4-8 Conference USA). Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Jayden Brewer scored 10.

Kaden Metheny led the Flames (16-11, 5-7) with 21 points. Kyle Rode added 18 points and six rebounds. Colin Porter scored 10.

