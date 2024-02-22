Dean and the Florida International Panthers host conference foe Liberty

Liberty Flames (16-10, 5-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-18, 3-8 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Liberty Flames (16-10, 5-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-18, 3-8 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Liberty in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Panthers are 7-5 in home games. Florida International has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Flames are 5-6 against CUSA opponents. Liberty has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida International averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 75.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.5 Florida International allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 12.6 points, four assists and 3.5 steals for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Kyle Rode is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.2 points. Kaden Metheny is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

