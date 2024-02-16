Live Radio
De La Rosa scores 25 as Columbia defeats Dartmouth 73-63

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 9:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 25 points in Columbia’s 73-63 victory over Dartmouth on Friday night.

De La Rosa added five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Lions (13-8, 4-4 Ivy League). Zavian McLean hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Big Green (5-16, 1-7) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Johnson added 11 points, four assists and three steals. Romeo Myrthil scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

