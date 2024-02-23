Davidson visits Richmond following King’s 25-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-7, 11-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-7, 11-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Davidson Wildcats after Jordan King scored 25 points in Richmond’s 85-77 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Spiders are 12-1 in home games. Richmond has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 5-8 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Richmond makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Davidson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 19 points for the Spiders. Dji Bailey is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Grant Huffman is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

