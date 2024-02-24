Davidson visits King and Richmond

Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-7, 11-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-7, 11-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Davidson Wildcats after Jordan King scored 25 points in Richmond’s 85-77 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Spiders have gone 12-1 at home. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in conference games. Davidson is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Richmond’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 19 points. Dji Bailey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Grant Huffman is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

