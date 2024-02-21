CSU Northridge hosts Johnson and UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 10-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-10, 8-7 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 10-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-10, 8-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the CSU Northridge Matadors after Ty Johnson scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 67-61 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 9-4 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 10-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 4.1.

CSU Northridge averages 76.4 points, 8.6 more per game than the 67.8 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 71.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 73.3 CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Pepper is averaging 21.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

