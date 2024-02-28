CSU Fullerton faces Long Beach State after Brewton’s 26-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-16, 5-11 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-10, 10-6 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-16, 5-11 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-10, 10-6 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the Long Beach State Beach after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 65-60 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach have gone 8-2 in home games. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.3.

The Titans have gone 5-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Long Beach State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). CSU Fullerton averages 66.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 75.4 Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Brewton is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Tory San Antonio is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

