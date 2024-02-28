CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSD after Pope’s 32-point outing

UCSD Tritons (19-9, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-17, 6-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (19-9, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-17, 6-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Bryce Pope scored 32 points in UCSD’s 92-88 overtime win over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners have gone 9-4 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 8-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Tritons are 13-3 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 5.8.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Roadrunners.

Pope is averaging 18.1 points for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

