Cryer leads No. 4 Houston against Oklahoma State after 24-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after LJ Cryer scored 24 points in Houston’s 78-65 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cougars have gone 12-0 in home games. Houston scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-7 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Houston gives up.

The Cougars and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.5 points. Jamal Shead is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Houston.

Quion Williams is averaging 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Javon Small is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.