Crawford scores 20, Louisiana Tech earns 67-58 win against New Mexico State

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 11:57 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford’s 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat New Mexico State 67-58 on Saturday night.

Crawford also added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (20-8, 10-3 Conference USA). Tahlik Chavez scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Daniel Batcho had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Christian Cook led the Aggies (11-17, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jordan Rawls also had 16 points for New Mexico State. Femi Odukale had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

