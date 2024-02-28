Crawford leads Louisiana Tech against Western Kentucky after 20-point outing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-8, 10-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-8, 8-5 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-8, 10-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-8, 8-5 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Isaiah Crawford scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 67-58 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Hilltoppers are 12-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is sixth in the CUSA scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Batcho averaging 9.3.

Western Kentucky makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hilltoppers. Rodney Howard is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Crawford is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and two blocks over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

