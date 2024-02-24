Coward scores 30, Eastern Washington takes down Northern Colorado 85-76

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 30 points led Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado 85-76 on Saturday night. Coward added…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 30 points led Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado 85-76 on Saturday night.

Coward added six rebounds for the Eagles (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky Conference). Jake Kyman scored 14 points, going 6 of 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Ethan Price finished with 12 points.

Dejour Reaves scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (17-11, 10-5). Northern Colorado also got 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Saint Thomas. In addition, Brock Wisne finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

