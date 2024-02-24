Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Coward scores 30, Eastern…

Coward scores 30, Eastern Washington takes down Northern Colorado 85-76

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Cedric Coward’s 30 points led Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado 85-76 on Saturday night.

Coward added six rebounds for the Eagles (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky Conference). Jake Kyman scored 14 points, going 6 of 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range). Ethan Price finished with 12 points.

Dejour Reaves scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bears (17-11, 10-5). Northern Colorado also got 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Saint Thomas. In addition, Brock Wisne finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up