Council leads Wagner against Le Moyne after 25-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (13-13, 7-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-16, 7-7 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (13-13, 7-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-16, 7-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Le Moyne Dolphins after Melvin Council Jr. scored 25 points in Wagner’s 72-57 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins are 8-3 on their home court. Le Moyne is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 7-7 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Council averaging 4.2.

Le Moyne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Depersia is averaging 4.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Le Moyne.

Council is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

