Columbia hosts Neskovic and Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits the Columbia Lions after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 77-59 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Lions have gone 8-2 at home. Columbia is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Green are 1-6 in conference games. Dartmouth is 3-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Columbia’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.6 points. Avery Brown is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Neskovic is averaging 14.9 points for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

