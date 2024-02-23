Columbia hosts Brown after Lilly’s 25-point showing

Brown Bears (7-17, 3-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Brown Bears (7-17, 3-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Columbia Lions after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points in Brown’s 71-64 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Zavian McLean averaging 6.7.

The Bears are 3-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Columbia averages 78.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 72.1 Brown gives up. Brown averages 69.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 70.0 Columbia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

