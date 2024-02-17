Colgate defeats Bucknell 62-50

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records had 13 points in Colgate’s 62-50 victory against Bucknell on Saturday. Records also had…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records had 13 points in Colgate’s 62-50 victory against Bucknell on Saturday.

Records also had five rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt scored 11 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Brady Cummins was 2 of 5 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points. It was the 11th straight victory for the Raiders.

The Bison (10-17, 7-7) were led by Jack Forrest, who recorded 14 points and six rebounds. Bucknell also got 10 points and three steals from Elvin Edmonds IV. In addition, Ruot Bijiek had seven points and six rebounds.

Colgate’s next game is Monday against Lafayette on the road, and Bucknell visits Holy Cross on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

