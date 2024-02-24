Live Radio
Coleman-Jones scores 20 points, grabs 11 boards to lead Middle Tennessee past Western Kentucky 74-72

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 10:06 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jared Coleman-Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Middle Tennessee’s 74-72 victory against Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Jestin Porter split a pair of free throws to give Middle Tennessee a 73-72 lead with 1:48 remaining. Coleman-Jones added another free throw to cap the scoring with two seconds left. Porter then forced a turnover to end it.

Porter added 19 points and three steals for the Blue Raiders (12-16, 6-7 Conference USA). Elias King finished with 12 points.

Brandon Newman finished with 14 points for the Hilltoppers (19-8, 8-5). Rodney Howard added 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Western Kentucky. In addition, Don McHenry finished with 11 points and six rebounds. The loss broke the Hilltoppers’ five-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

