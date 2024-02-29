Coastal Carolina hosts James Madison following Edwards’ 30-point performance

James Madison Dukes (27-3, 15-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-20, 5-12 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30…

James Madison Dukes (27-3, 15-3 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-20, 5-12 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Terrence Edwards scored 30 points in James Madison’s 84-78 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-8 at home. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 15-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison scores 84.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Coastal Carolina scores 73.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.1 James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 11.9 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Edwards is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

