Coastal Carolina faces Georgia State after Meyer’s 21-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-17, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-17, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays the Georgia State Panthers after Jacob Meyer scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-67 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 in home games. Georgia State has a 3-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Chanticleers are 5-9 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.0 assists per game led by Jon Sanders averaging 2.8.

Georgia State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 74.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 74.3 Georgia State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers. Dwon Odom is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

Sanders is averaging 7.4 points for the Chanticleers. Meyer is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.