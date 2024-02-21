Clemson makes a season-high 14 3-pointers in beating Georgia Tech 81-57

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Schieffelin had 19 points, Chase Hunter scored 11 of his 18 points in the final 11…

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Schieffelin had 19 points, Chase Hunter scored 11 of his 18 points in the final 11 minutes and Clemson made a season-high 14 3-pointers in beating Georgia Tech 81-57 on Wednesday night.

Clemson started 9 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 6 behind the arc, to take a 23-9 lead as Georgia Tech went just over four minutes without scoring.

Clemson led by 17 points with 44 seconds left in the first half before Georgia Tech scored the final five points, highlighted by Baye Ndongo’s block leading to a fast-break layup by Tafara Gapare just before the buzzer.

Schieffelin scored 13 points in the first half and PJ Hall added 11 as Clemson led 43-31 after shooting 50% from the field, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

But Georgia Tech was just 2 of 15 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the second half and Clemson pulled away for a 56-41 lead. The Tigers made five 3-pointers in the second half to finish 14 of 29 (48%).

Joseph Girard III added 14 points and Hall finished with 11 for Clemson (18-8, 8-7), which avenged a 93-90 double-overtime loss to Georgia Tech at home on Jan. 16.

Kyle Sturdivant scored 14 points and Gapare finished with 10 for Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-12). Miles Kelly scored eight points to move over 1,000 for his career.

Clemson returns home to play Florida State on Saturday. Georgia Tech plays at Miami on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.