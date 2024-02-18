Clark leads Texas A&M-CC against Northwestern State after 24-point game

Northwestern State Demons (8-18, 6-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10, 8-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (8-18, 6-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10, 8-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Garry Clark scored 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 86-63 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Islanders have gone 9-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Demons are 6-7 in Southland play. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Texas A&M-CC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Islanders.

Cliff Davis averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

