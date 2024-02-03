Cincinnati visits No. 15 Texas Tech after Isaacs’ 25-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 3-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Pop Isaacs scored 25 points in Texas Tech’s 85-78 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-0 in home games. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Bearcats are 3-5 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech scores 77.2 points, 10.6 more per game than the 66.6 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

The Red Raiders and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

