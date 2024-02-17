Cincinnati visits Johnson and UCF

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 4-7 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Darius Johnson scored 20 points in UCF’s 90-88 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Knights are 10-4 on their home court. UCF scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Bearcats are 4-7 in conference games. Cincinnati scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

UCF’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.5 more points per game (75.6) than UCF gives up to opponents (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 17 points. Johnson is shooting 36.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Simas Lukosius averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Dan Skillings Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.