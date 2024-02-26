Chatman leads Buffalo against Kent State after 23-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (4-23, 2-12 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-14, 6-8 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (4-23, 2-12 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-14, 6-8 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Sy Chatman scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 91-72 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes are 7-6 on their home court. Kent State scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Bulls are 2-12 in MAC play. Buffalo is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

Kent State scores 75.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 79.8 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Payton is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Chatman is averaging 18.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

