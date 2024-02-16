Charleston Southern visits UNC Asheville after Sumler’s 25-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-9, 10-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-7 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-9, 10-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after A’lahn Sumler scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-77 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. UNC Asheville scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 in Big South play. Charleston Southern is sixth in the Big South with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 2.2.

UNC Asheville scores 80.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 75.0 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 69.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 74.0 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Burgess is averaging 7.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Kelly is averaging 15.1 points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers. Sumler is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

