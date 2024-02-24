Charles and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns visit conference foe Southern Miss

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 7…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-13, 8-7 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Louisiana in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Golden Eagles are 10-3 in home games. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Victor Iwuakor leads the Golden Eagles with 5.8 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 8.0.

Southern Miss averages 70.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 70.7 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

The Golden Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Iwuakor is averaging 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Themus Fulks is averaging 10.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Julien is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

