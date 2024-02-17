Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Chaplin scores 22, Little…

Chaplin scores 22, Little Rock takes down Southern Indiana 80-62

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin’s 22 points helped Little Rock defeat Southern Indiana 80-62 on Saturday night.

Chaplin added six rebounds for the Trojans (16-11, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Makhel Mitchell scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added 11 rebounds and five blocks. Bradley Douglas had 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

AJ Smith finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (7-20, 4-10). Jeremiah Hernandez added nine points and six rebounds for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jack Mielke finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up