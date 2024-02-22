Central Arkansas visits Bellarmine after Sofield’s 20-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (9-20, 5-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-21, 2-10 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (9-20, 5-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-21, 2-10 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Daniel Sofield scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-68 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 4-7 on their home court. Bellarmine is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 5-8 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas allows 77.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Bellarmine averages 68.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 77.8 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 71.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.3 Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Knights. Langdon Hatton is averaging 14.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.