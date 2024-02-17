Cattoor and Virginia Tech host No. 7 North Carolina

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -10; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels after Hunter Cattoor scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 83-75 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-1 at home. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 41.0 boards. Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 10.2 rebounds.

The Hokies have gone 6-7 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Hokies. Cattoor is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

