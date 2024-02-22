Canisius hosts Niagara after Dinkins’ 22-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11, 10-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (10-15, 5-10 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-11, 10-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (10-15, 5-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Tre Dinkins scored 22 points in Canisius’ 73-64 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins have gone 6-3 at home. Canisius is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles have gone 10-5 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is third in the MAAC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

Canisius averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 12.2 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Harlan Obioha is averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.