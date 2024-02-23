Caldwell leads SE Louisiana against New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-14, 8-6 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-14, 8-6 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 30 points in SE Louisiana’s 77-72 overtime loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lions have gone 8-3 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 3-11 against conference opponents. New Orleans averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SE Louisiana scores 69.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 80.5 New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 19.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.