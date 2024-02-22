Cal Poly visits CSU Fullerton following Brewton’s 30-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-22, 0-14 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-15, 4-10 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-22, 0-14 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-15, 4-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dominic Brewton scored 30 points in CSU Fullerton’s 76-69 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans have gone 5-5 at home. CSU Fullerton is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 0-14 in Big West play. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.0.

CSU Fullerton averages 67.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 72.8 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewton is averaging 15.3 points for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Armotrading is averaging 4.8 points for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.