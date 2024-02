IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark of Iowa has broken the NCAA women’s career scoring record, eclipsing the mark…

Listen now to WTOP News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark of Iowa has broken the NCAA women’s career scoring record, eclipsing the mark of Kelsey Plum.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.