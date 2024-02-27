BYU visits Dickinson and No. 7 Kansas

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-6, 9-5 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

BYU Cougars (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-6, 9-5 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -7; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas faces the BYU Cougars after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 86-67 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks are 14-0 on their home court. Kansas is seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with 10.9 boards.

The Cougars are 7-7 in conference matchups.

Kansas scores 77.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 69.3 BYU allows. BYU has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

