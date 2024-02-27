Burton leads Notre Dame against Wake Forest after 28-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -6; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Markus Burton scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 88-85 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish are 7-8 in home games. Notre Dame is 6-17 against opponents over .500.

The Demon Deacons are 10-6 in ACC play. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.1.

Notre Dame scores 63.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 69.7 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Demon Deacons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Efton Reid is averaging 8.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

